Saxhaug leads Eichorn in Senate District 5

An independent insurance agent, Saxhaug pledged during his campaign to support efforts in job creation and economic development expansion in northern Minnesota.

"Economic development is another issue that is very important to our natural resource based economy," said the District 5 Senator. "I have championed issues for forestry to create healthy, sustainable, multi-use forests and the good paying jobs that go with them... I will continue to author and support legislation that makes improvements to our region."

Like Saxhaug, Eichorn also made economic development a priority in his campaign, stating on his website that he would support the mining industry at every chance.

Additionally, Eichorn, who's also a Grand Rapids resident, said a goal in office would be reducing the level of taxes on citizens throughout the state.

Eichorn's focus on the economy will also stretch to the subject in taxes, stating that they need to be lowered.

"It's time for the state to start letting the hardworking people of Minnesota keep the money they earn. We can and will get Minnesota back to a competitive place to live and work by lowering the tax burden," Eichorn said on his site.