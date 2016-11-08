Crime report for Nov. 7
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:
Assault
6:35 p.m. A 50-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a report of a physical assault at the 15300 block of Okerlund Road SE.
DWI
6:39 p.m. Deputies assisted the Blackduck Police Department with the arrest of a 58-year-old male for DWI at the intersection of Highway 72 NE and Nebish Road NE.
Sex Crimes
10:21 a.m. The sheriff's office received a report of a sex crime in the city of Bemidji.
Warrant
1:09 a.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a warrant and for giving a false name during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mission Road SE and Osprey Lane SE.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:
Assault
1:02 p.m. An individual reported an assault at the 700 block of 36th Street NW.
Sex Crimes
1:09 p.m. Officers received a report of a sex crime at the 600 block of 28th Street NW.
Warrant
12:46 a.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and giving a false name at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.
5:49 p.m. A 42-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.