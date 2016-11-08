Crime report for Nov. 7

DWI

6:39 p.m. Deputies assisted the Blackduck Police Department with the arrest of a 58-year-old male for DWI at the intersection of Highway 72 NE and Nebish Road NE.

Sex Crimes

10:21 a.m. The sheriff's office received a report of a sex crime in the city of Bemidji.

Warrant

1:09 a.m. A 19-year-old female was arrested for a warrant and for giving a false name during a traffic stop at the intersection of Mission Road SE and Osprey Lane SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

1:02 p.m. An individual reported an assault at the 700 block of 36th Street NW.

Sex Crimes

1:09 p.m. Officers received a report of a sex crime at the 600 block of 28th Street NW.

Warrant

12:46 a.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and giving a false name at the intersection of 3rd Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

5:49 p.m. A 42-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 5500 block of Bemidji Avenue N.