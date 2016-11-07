At its regular meeting Monday, the council held a public hearing followed by second reading on an ordinance that would increase the annual salaries for both the mayor and members of the council. If approved through final reading, the annual salary of Bemidji's Mayor will increase from $12,000 to $14,000, while council members will see an increase from $10,000 to $12,000.

If approved at the final reading, the new levels will be put in place Jan. 1.

The other set of adjustments came as part of the council's consent agenda in relation to the pay rate for paid, on-call staff at the Bemidji Fire Department.

According to meeting documents, the council previously adjusted the rates in 2002 and have only adjusted them because of internal equity changes in 2012 and in 2016 for the creation of new job descriptions.

The following rates for paid on-call staff start Jan. 1:

• Probational Firefighter, $12.

• Firefighter, $13.

• Equipment Operator, $14.

• Part-time Fire Inspector, $15.

• Fire Captain, $15.

• Training officer, $16.

• Assistant Fire Chief, $16.

• Deputy Fire Chief, $17.

Also approved with the consent agenda was a request from Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews, who was asking for authorization to sell excess property.

City documents show the Bemidji Police Department sent a recommendation to Mathews regarding a 2010 Chevy Impala used for reserves. The recommendation called for Mathews to declare the vehicle as surplus property and dispose of it through a sale, an act requiring council authorization.

Immediately following the meeting, the Bemidji Economic Development Authority convened to discuss a purchase agreement with ICON Architectural Group. The council also met again Monday for a special closed session on the subject of litigation related to repair work at the Sanford Center.