Alex Tanner, Jourdain's aunt, said another group of about 50 volunteers searched south along Highway 71 and went door-to-door handing out fliers near Carr Lake Road Southeast on Monday.

Leech Lake Emergency Management searched the woods in and around Cass Lake, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension used a helicopter to search the Bemidji and Cass Lake areas, and an helicopter from Enbridge Energy searched along the company's pipeline, from Bemidji to the far eastern side of Pike Bay, Tanner said.

"We're taking whatever help we can get," Tanner said. "Anybody who wants to come volunteer."

A staff member at the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center said the Beltrami County Sheriff and Bemidji Police Department did not conduct any searches of their own.

Jourdain was last seen in Bemidji's Nymore neighborhood the evening of Oct. 31. He was reported missing the morning of Nov. 1, and authorities initially treated him as a runaway before switching gears to a full-fledged missing persons case.

Jourdain is a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. The most recent information from law enforcement says he was seen wearing blue jeans and a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt.

Police are asking that anyone who has had contact with Jourdain since he was last seen, or who knows his current whereabouts, to call the Beltrami County Law Enforcement Center at 218-333-9111.