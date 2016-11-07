Crime report for Nov. 4-6

6:25 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported fire at the intersection of Highway 89 and Grange Road Northwest in Liberty.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Saturday.

Fire

6:25 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported fire at the intersection of Highway 89 and Grange Road Northwest in Liberty.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Sunday.

Warrant

1:19 a.m. Deputies arrested a juvenile male for two outstanding warrants while responding to a report of a verbal argument on Little Norway Avenue SE.

Disorderly conduct

5:10 a.m. Deputies arrested two women, ages 26 and 35 and a 27-year-old man in the 1100 block of Little Norway Ave. SE for disorderly conduct while responding to a report of a person attempting to gain entry into a residence.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday.

Assault

1:26 a.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of Bemidji Avenue N for domestic assault.

Warrant

2:14 p.m. A 19-year-old man turned himself in to officers on a warrant.

8:28 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested in the 800 block of America Avenue NW for a felony warrant.

10:54 p.m. A juvenile was arrested in the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW for a felony warrant.

Juvenile

5:54 p.m. Officers took a juvenile runaway into custody in the 5400 block of Bemidji Avenue N and brought them to the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Saturday.

Drugs

12:38 a.m. Two men, ages 22 and 32, were arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for drugs and weapons charges.

DWI

2:07 a.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Central Avenue SE and Seventh Street for DWI.

Warrant

12:29 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Beltrami Avenue NW on an out of county warrant.

1:33 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on a warrant.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

Warrant

12:46 a.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Third Street NW and Bemidji Avenue for giving a false name and a Beltrami County warrant.