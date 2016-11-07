Crime report for Nov. 4-6
Sheriff's Report
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Friday.
Fire
6:25 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported fire at the intersection of Highway 89 and Grange Road Northwest in Liberty.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Saturday.
Fire
6:25 p.m. Deputies responded to a reported fire at the intersection of Highway 89 and Grange Road Northwest in Liberty.
The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Sunday.
Warrant
1:19 a.m. Deputies arrested a juvenile male for two outstanding warrants while responding to a report of a verbal argument on Little Norway Avenue SE.
Disorderly conduct
5:10 a.m. Deputies arrested two women, ages 26 and 35 and a 27-year-old man in the 1100 block of Little Norway Ave. SE for disorderly conduct while responding to a report of a person attempting to gain entry into a residence.
Police Report
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday.
Assault
1:26 a.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested in the 200 block of Bemidji Avenue N for domestic assault.
Warrant
2:14 p.m. A 19-year-old man turned himself in to officers on a warrant.
8:28 p.m. A 33-year-old woman was arrested in the 800 block of America Avenue NW for a felony warrant.
10:54 p.m. A juvenile was arrested in the 1000 block of 23rd Street NW for a felony warrant.
Juvenile
5:54 p.m. Officers took a juvenile runaway into custody in the 5400 block of Bemidji Avenue N and brought them to the Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center.
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Saturday.
Drugs
12:38 a.m. Two men, ages 22 and 32, were arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW for drugs and weapons charges.
DWI
2:07 a.m. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Central Avenue SE and Seventh Street for DWI.
Warrant
12:29 p.m. A 29-year-old man was arrested in the 100 block of Beltrami Avenue NW on an out of county warrant.
1:33 p.m. A 20-year-old woman was arrested in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW on a warrant.
The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Sunday.
Warrant
12:46 a.m. A 30-year-old man was arrested at the intersection of Third Street NW and Bemidji Avenue for giving a false name and a Beltrami County warrant.