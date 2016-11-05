Search for missing teen continues

Alex Tanner, Jourdain's aunt, said two or three groups totalling about 50 people searched south along U.S. Highway 71, back and forth between U.S. Highway 2 and Power Dam Road, and re-canvassed Nymore.

"We thought maybe he's trying to get home somehow," Tanner said.

Authorities initially treated Jourdain as a runaway, but have since shifted gears into a full-fledged missing person search. Authorities searched the Bemidji area from a U.S. Border Patrol helicopter in recent days, and police have conducted a series of ground searches.

Tanner said the searchers on Saturday were all civilians, and a staffer at the Beltrami County dispatch center said there were no law enforcement searches scheduled Saturday.

Saturday also marks the beginning of deer hunting season, and Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin urged hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts to check property and outbuildings for any signs of the teen.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

If you have had contact with Jourdain or know his current whereabouts, police ask that you contact the law enforcement center at (218) 333-9111.