Crime report for Nov. 3

Theft

10:49 a.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of a campaign sign at the intersection of Leo Lane NE and Wildwood Road NE.

Traffic Stop

5:50 p.m. A 53-year-old male was arrested for DWI and a 51-year-old female was arrested for warrants and a false name during a traffic stop at the intersection of Great Divide Road NW and Mirror Lake Court NW.

Warrant

6:36 p.m. A 42-year-old male was arrested on an out-of-county warrant at the intersection of Stone Lake Road SW and Division Street W.

7:24 p.m. A 44-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant after a deputy checked on him as he walked along Highway 89. A meth pipe was located inside the male's jacket pocket.

11:32 p.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested by the Minnesota State Patrol on an outstanding warrant after a welfare check by the MSP and a deputy at the intersection of Theater Lane NW and Highway 2 NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

6:52 p.m. Officers responded to a residence at the 5100 block of Juniper Circle NW after received a report from a third party that an assault had occurred two days ago.

Assist

1:09 p.m. A 30-year-old male was arrested at the Department of Corrections office for a probation violation.

Warrant

3:02 p.m. A 26-year-old female was arrested for a warrant and cited for shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

3:19 p.m. A 51-year-old female was arrested for a warrant after officers conducted a welfare check, as she was passed out on a bench at the 400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.