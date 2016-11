The Bemidji High School soccer team floods the field after winning the Section 8A Championship on Oct. 20 against Hillcrest Academy at Chet Anderson Stadium. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

An eagle perches in a tree in Diamond Point Park during the first week of October. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Bemidji High School students cheer during a boys soccer Class A state quarterfinal game against Mankato West on Oct. 26 at Husky Stadium in St. Cloud. The Lumberjacks took the Scarlets to the brink of elimination after forcing overtime at 1-1, but the Scarlets prevailed 6-5 in penalty kicks. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

October is when the weather really turns to fall in the Bemidji area, and the sports seasons are in full swing; take a look at how Pioneer photographers Maggi Stivers and Jillian Gandsey captured the moments of October. Check out this feature each month in the Pioneer.