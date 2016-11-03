Bemidji man charged with robbery

Gregory Williams, 25, was arrested Tuesday after officers spoke with the alleged victim, according to a criminal complaint.

According to the complaint the victim, referred to as A.B., met her sister and Williams at a residence. A.B. told police that while she was at the home at the 1900 block of Irvine Avenue NW, Williams became upset and demanded that she give him $200. As A.B. tried to leave the home and get into her car, Williams followed her and grabbed her before pointing a handgun at her face.

A.B. said that Williams hit her in the head with the butt of the gun and that she fell down and heard the gun go off. Williams kept demanding that she give him her purse and car keys, according to the complaint, and she eventually gave them to him. Williams then allegedly took A.B.'s belongings and fled.

A.B. then walked to a nearby restaurant and contacted police, then met with them at the Bemidji Walmart. Officers located Williams at A.B.'s sister's apartment where he was arrested. According to the complaint, Williams confessed to the robbery.

Williams is also charged with one count of possessing a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime. He is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail.