Crime report for Nov. 2

12:39 a.m. Deputies received a report of a female being harassed by her neighbor at the 1100 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

Pursuit

2:55 a.m. A 26-year-old male and a 34-year-old male were arrested on Oak Hills Road SW for fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot.

Sex Crimes

10:36 p.m. Deputies received a report of a possible sex crime in the city of Blackduck.

Theft

5:11 p.m. A 47-year-old male was arrested after deputies received a theft complaint at the 4700 block of Whitetail Road NE. The property was returned to its owner.

Warrant

10:11 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

3:56 p.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW and cited for a small amount of marijuana.

4:35 p.m. A 48-year-old male was arrested on an outstanding warrant at the 29300 block of U.S. Highway 2.

Weapons Offenses

1:54 p.m. Deputies recovered a stolen pistol from a Northwestern Juvenile Center satellite home in the city of Bemidji and a suspect was identified.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

11:06 a.m. Officers received a report of an assault at the 3700 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

3:23 p.m. One juvenile was cited for fifth-degree assault at the 800 block of 26th Street NW.

11:26 p.m. Officers received a report of a possible assault at the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Disorderly Conduct

9:29 p.m. An officer checked on a group of people protesting in the roadway at the 1600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. The group agreed to stay out of the roadway and call it a night. No further actions were taken.

Warrant

11:40 a.m. A 42-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of America Avenue NW.

4:15 p.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested on an active warrant and for theft at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

9:39 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.