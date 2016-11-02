Beltrami County parent reports needle in Halloween candy

On Tuesday, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to call in the 700 block of Whisperwood Court Southwest in Grant Valley Township for the report of some candy that had been tampered with, the sheriff's office said in a release.

The parent reported finding a "fun size" Almond Joy candy bar that had obvious package tampering. The packaging had been found torn open lengthwise and upon inspection by the parent, found a silver sewing needle inserted into the candy, officials said in the release.

The parent reported taking their child trick or treating at Walmart of Bemidji and in the Arrowwood Circle neighborhood of Bemidji Township.

"Parents are encouraged to inspect any candy or treats that were collected for tampering and report any suspicious items to their local law enforcement," the release said.

This incident remains under investigation.