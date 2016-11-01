During a county board meeting Tuesday, Health and Human Services Director Becky Secore said the department is making progress in creating Workforce Impact, a program that will be implemented in 2017.

As a result of the new government-run program, the county is ending its employment/workforce services through the contractor Rural Minnesota Concentrated Employment Program, Inc., or CEP. According to Secore, the department has been working with CEP to ensure the process for transitioning clients moves smoothly.

Secore also said Tuesday that early preliminary talks about partnering with other programs have started. For example, Secore said the department is having discussions with Oshkiimaajitahdah, a program that provides employment services for the Red Lake Nation.

Statistics presented by Secore Tuesday indicates that 41 percent of the current participants in the county's workforce program identify as American Indian. Secore said a goal of a partnership between Workforce Impact and Oshkiimaajitahdah would be to establish a process that's inclusive and representative of the participant population.

Both Secore and Oshkiimaajitahdah Director Jerry Loud were present at Tuesday's meeting and said the discussions are in the very early phases and nothing has been officially presented yet. However, Secore said there have been ideas shared, such as having a short term contract to have Oshkiimaajitahdah officials help with Workforce Impact or have a representative from Red Lake be part of the hiring and promotion of the Beltrami County program.

Another subject brought to the board's attention Tuesday was the condition of Rocky Point Road, a private street in Unorganized Red Lake Township. Because it's unorganized, the county board also acts as the township board and as a result, a request was sent to the county government for maintenance on Rocky Point Road.

Beltrami County Administrator Kay Mack suggested that the board approve sending a letter to property owners making the maintenance request, informing them that the county is unable to provide maintenance to a private road. Mack also said that the letter will detail how the road is currently not in the proper condition to be reclassified as a township street.

Moving forward, Mack said the homeowners could pool their resources and bring the road up to a better condition, making eligible to be adopted as an official township street, allowing for minimal county maintenance.

The commission approved Mack's recommendation through the meeting's consent agenda.

A third topic Tuesday was a presentation given to the board regarding the results of tax-forfeited land sales that took place on Sept. 13 and Oct. 25. At the first sale, there were 22 parcels with a value of $185,650 and at the second there were 25 with a value of $467,900.

In total, the county made a revenue of $221,291, with nine parcels sold at the first for $63,741 and 15 at the second for $157,550.