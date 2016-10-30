"You're seeing Bemidji and the greater Bemidji region become more of a destination center," said Bryan Nermoe, executive vice president for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota. "We're seeing an increase in demand...we're just going to keep growing as Bemidji keeps growing."

Hospital administrators said they already have hired 20 new providers since January of this year and have another 10 committed to move their practice there in the next two to three years. They hope to add another batch of 20 or so, but nailing down an exact time frame is a challenge, Nermoe said.

"It's all incremental growth," Nermoe said, stressing that the new hires won't mean a reduction in services elsewhere. "It's not solely based on profits of Sanford Health Northern Minnesota, it's the strength of our system."

Some of the new positions could be both an advanced practice provider or a physician, Nermoe said. The number of new support staff would also depend on the way in which a doctor would choose to run his or her practice once they move it to the Bemidji area.

Marketing Director Lindsey Wangberg added the new hires would be spread throughout the Sanford Health Northern Minnesota system, which includes a hospital in Bagley and several satellite facilities. Most of the new providers would end up in Bemidji proper, though, she explained.

Nermoe said the hospital could accommodate some of the new staff in its existing facilities, but that new ones would have to be built. The company's campus on Bemidji's north side could accommodate any new buildings, he added.

"Physician recruitment is the most pivotal piece of our future," Nermoe said.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that Bemidji had about 14,500 people living here in 2015, a 3.7 percent increase from the 13,431 people counted in the 2010 census.