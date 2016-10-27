A group of legislators and state government candidates met in Bemidji to host a town hall meeting, listening to the frustrations of constituents and describing what needs to happen in the capital moving forward.

Attending the panel were District 9 Sen. Paul Gazelka, R-Nisswa, District 2B Rep. Steve Green, R-Fosston and Republican candidates Matt Bliss for District 5A, Justin Eichorn for Senate District 5, Matt Grossell for District 2A and Paul Utke for Senate District 2.

Meanwhile, in St. Paul, Gov. Mark Dayton announced his plan to improve the insurance situation, calling for a 25 percent health insurance premium rebate for 2017 on a monthly basis. In a press conference Thursday, Dayton said the plan was put together under extreme time pressure.

Gazelka also expressed the pressure of the matter, calling the situation "catastrophic."

"We want to turn the tide on this," Gazelka said. "I have a number of constituents who've sent me emails with premiums of about $30,000 a year with deductibles of $10,000 or higher... We know it's a real problem."

As a result, Gazelka discussed some of his ideas with the audience Thursday, such as allowing individuals to come together like a co-op to form group health plans.

"It's looking for some of the things that we can do to help the individual find less expensive coverage," Gazelka said.

"There are a lot of things I think we can do that will work. One of them is opening up insurance across state lines," said Green. "I also think we need to have free tax medical savings accounts so that people will be able to buy down their own premiums if possible."

During his press conference, Dayton talked about the importance of looking at long term solutions to the state's health insurance issues, noting that a healthcare advisory task force will convene after the election to explore options for improving affordability and accessibility.

However, Dayton's main focus was his rebate proposal, which would use money from the state's surplus, estimated to be $313 million.

"My view is that it was set up as a rainy day fund and now it's raining," Dayton said.

According to Dayton, the proposal focuses on addressing the rising health insurance premiums for the 123,000 Minnesotans expected to purchase health insurance on the individual market next year who don't qualify for federal tax credits due to income levels.

For these Minnesotans, who make more than $47,520 for an individual or $97,200 for a family of four that are not eligible for the federal tax credit, the relief will reduce average 2017 rate increases from 55 percent to 16 percent.

"As I have said before, the Affordable Care Act is now causing very difficult financial problems for about two percent of Minnesotans, who purchase their insurance policies through the individual market and are above the income eligibility for federal tax credits," said Dayton in a Thursday press release. "The other half of those people in the individual market will find significant financial assistance by purchasing their coverage through Minnesota's Health Exchange, MNsure and receiving federal tax credits which will greatly reduce their insurance costs."

Dayton said a meeting of the Legislature's four caucuses is needed to develop on an agreement on what plan they're willing to support. If an agreement is made, a special session will be required to implement Dayton's proposal.

"I've seen the governor's plan and I appreciate that he wants to do something to help, but it can't just be that, or the same thing will happen next year," Gazelka said. "A number of us are meeting with either him or his staff Monday, from both sides of the aisle, to talk about what we can do."

"When MNsure passed, there was no working together because they weren't listening to anything we wanted to say," Green said. "If they want to work with us now, I'm all for it, because we need to fix this."