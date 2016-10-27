Community members discuss Red Lake constitutional reform

Justin Beaulieu, a member of the committee who led the meeting, emphasized that members of the Red Lake Nation can make the Red Lake Constitution anything they want it to be. The committee takes the position that Red Lake needs an updated constitution, rather than the one the tribe adopted almost 80 years ago in order to be recognized as sovereign by the United States, according to the committee's website.

"In ours it kind of just says, here's your government and we're going to put all the decision-making power at the top," Beaulieu said. "The reason the United States government did that...they used it to centralize power discussions, those power dynamics, so they could go and get 10 or 12 people at a tribe...to agree to do something versus trying to get a whole collective nation, a tribal nation, to do something."

Many of the 14 people who attended the meeting, including Beaulieu, expressed concern about the Red Lake Tribal Council's power and suggested additions to the constitution that would prevent council members from being involved with other organizations such as the Red Lake Gaming Commission.

"Our tribal council, they sit on a lot of boards for other things," Beaulieu said. "They kind of ran everything and we've kind of gotten what we've gotten because of that."

Pamela Johns, a member of the committee, said that many other tribes have a gaming commission that is separate from the tribal council.

"We don't have to reinvent the wheel, because it's working for other native nations out there," Johns said. "Why couldn't we bring some of that back into what we have back here?"

Attendees also suggested that portions of the constitution create a roadmap for succession of tribal council members if someone dies, guidelines on membership and enrollment in the tribes and descriptions of council members' responsibilities.

"A constitution should not be something that the people think of as a thing that prevents them from doing things," Beaulieu said. "It's what we use to hold our government accountable. That's the power that we have as people over our governments."