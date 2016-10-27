Combined, sales from Discount Liquor and Lakeview Liquor brought in $5,700,262, amounting to a net profit of $783,950. The numbers are just slightly higher from 2014, when the stores took in $5.5 million in sales and a net profit of $772,079.

Bemidji is one of 193 cities in Minnesota operating stores in 2015, with a total of 226 municipality stores statewide. Minnesota Auditor Rebecca Otto said in her report that 98 of the cities operated both on-sale and off-sale establishments, with 95 cities restricting to off-sale only.

Municipalities in the surrounding area reported:

• Bagley, with a population of 1,417, had $1,274,650 in sales, generating a net profit of $48,623.

• Walker, with a population of 936, had $977,288 in sales, generating a net profit of $106,476.

• Blackduck, with a population of 790, had $989,650 in sales, generating a net profit of $36,044.

• Clearbrook, with a population of 523, had $537,365 in sales, generating a net profit of $37,853.

Statewide, the total amount in sales was $337.2 million, a $1.6 million, or 0.5 percent, increase from 2014, which resulted in the 20th consecutive year of record sales.

However, the report also showed that the total net profit for the stores was $24.9 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, or 8.6 percent, from 2014. Despite that drop, though, net profits as a whole have increased by 6.5 percent over the past five years.

Generating a large portion of the earnings for the total amount was the Twin Cities area liquor stores, which were more profitable than their Greater Minnesota counterparts. While there are only 19 city operated stores in the metro area, they represented 34.9 percent of the total sales and 27.3 percent of the net profits.