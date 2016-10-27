Crime report for Oct. 26

1:22 p.m. The sheriff's office assisted the Bemidji Police Department with a shoplifter who fled from a business at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW in a sliver Suburban.

Family Crimes

3:12 p.m. One child was placed on a hold after a welfare check by social services in Hines.

Theft

10:22 a.m. Officers received a report of a gas drive-off at the 8000 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Accident

11:56 a.m. Officers received a report of a hit-and-run in the parking lot of a business at the 2100 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Sex Crimes

2:25 p.m. Officers received a report of a laptop stolen from the 1200 block of Exchange Avenue SE.

Warrant

3:57 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers responded to a residence to remove an unknown male.

Weapons Offenses

10:42 p.m. An adult male was assaulted with a firearm at the intersection of Irvine Avenue NW and 15th Street NW.