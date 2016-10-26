TOURISM: Visit Bemidji turns the webpage

Officials hope that vehicle will now be more successful, thanks to a full upgrade made to the online platform.

On Wednesday, the Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the launch of its new website, which features a simplified menu compared to its predecessor, as well as allows for easier navigation across all devices.

"We're delighted and excited to unveil this innovative site that truly showcases the best of what Bemidji offers to the visitor," Goudge said in the release.

Unlike the previous edition, the new website has multiple photos that lead to more information when highlighted with a cursor. Additionally, the site encourages overnight visits to Bemidji, has information for group visits and contains a section dedicated to tour groups.

"Bemidji is fortunate because the community has a history of leadership that understands the economic value visitors bring to our cities," Goudge said. "Think about it... In 1937, when the community was looking for ways to stimulate winter tourism, that resulted in the construction of the statues of Paul and Babe. Now, almost 80 years later, these historic statues continue to be recognized worldwide and remain a major draw for the community."

The process for the redesign started in early 2015 and lasted until the website was launched at the end of September. Now that it's live on the web, the site replaces its predecessor that was online for eight years.

"We will continue to add features to the Visit Bemidji website to keep it fresh and provide new content for visitors and tourists," said Mitch Rautio, president of the Visit Bemidji Board of Directors. "There will be news, event information, promotions and contests."

Visit Bemidji was first established in 1988 and is funded through a 3 percent lodging tax implemented by the city of Bemidji in 1987.

The new website is located at " target="_blank">www.visitbemidji.com.