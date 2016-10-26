The school was one of hundreds that participated in "Minnesota Students Vote 2016," a first-ever statewide mock election for high schoolers organized by the Secretary of State's office.

Trump received 448 votes (43 percent) and Clinton received 255 (24.4 percent). A total of 231 students voted for third-party candidates such as Libertarian Gary Johnson, and another 127 wrote in names ranging from Bernie Sanders—who lost to Clinton in the Democratic primaries and received about half of all write-in votes—to Darth Vader, Kanye West and Brian Stefanich, the school's principal.

"Our young people have the potential to be a powerful force in our elections," Stefanich said, adding that he had three voting-age seniors in his homeroom who said they planned to vote for real on Nov. 8. "They need to know that their voice counts and to get involved and try making voting a habit."

Social studies teacher Cat Lollis said the mock elections could help her take the "political temperature" of her classrooms.

"How much do they know?" she asked rhetorically. "Most of them are not going to know who any of these candidates are, so what do we need to teach them?"

Abby Henderson, a ninth-grader in Lollis' homeroom, said she voted for Clinton.

"My parents are voting for Donald, so I'm voting for Hillary," she explained.

"And her husband would be the first woman," Charlee Johnson-Smith deadpanned as Henderson giggled.

Ninth-graders Garrett Grandy and Vinny Tesch said they cast write-in votes for West because they believe he could get everyone a pair of Yeezys—the rapper's signature shoe—and because they think his wife, Kim Kardashian, is "hot." Johnson-Smith said she voted for herself and her friend "Bob."

"It empowers the kids to take part in politics," said Lollis, who told her students that most voters don't know anyone on the ballot. "I'm always trying to make things relevant. Isn't it cool that they get to vote at 15, 16? Taking part in the political action is very cool."

Stefanich said he was surprised at the number of third-party candidates on the mock ballot.

"It's just not Trump and Clinton, here," Stefanich said. "There's a lot of parties out there. The way they voted, it's obvious, though, that our students have knowledge. Whether they're getting it at home or the media or social media or their parents, they have knowledge of the different parties and what they stand for and what they believe."

In all, 1,041 students voted. Bemidji High School has about 1,400 students enrolled; the votes were taken during morning homeroom classes.

In a letter addressed to statewide educators, Secretary of State Steve Simon wrote that 282 schools throughout the state requested 190,000 mock ballots.

"When young people are given the opportunity to think of themselves as voters, they are more likely to become voters when eligible," Simon wrote.

Nearby high schools that participated in the mock vote include Red Lake, Bagley, and Fosston secondary schools, as well as Grand Rapids Senior High.