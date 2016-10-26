Crime report for Oct. 25

6:38 p.m. Officers received a report of a 10-year-old female bitten by a dog on Roosevelt Road SE.

Warrant

2:06 a.m. A 32-year-old male and a 48-year-old female were arrested for outstanding warrants and providing false names during a traffic stop at the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Tyler Avenue SE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Assault

3:42 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault on and around a school bus at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

Theft

12:19 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the 400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Violations/Court Orders

10:02 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Warrant

2:30 p.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested on warrants after officers responded to a report of a shoplifter fleeing from a store at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

7:45 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

11:30 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and 5th-degree possession and another individual was cited for shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.