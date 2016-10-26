Weather Forecast

    Crime report for Oct. 25

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:24 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Animal

    6:38 p.m. Officers received a report of a 10-year-old female bitten by a dog on Roosevelt Road SE.

    Warrant

    2:06 a.m. A 32-year-old male and a 48-year-old female were arrested for outstanding warrants and providing false names during a traffic stop at the intersection of Roosevelt Road SE and Tyler Avenue SE.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

    Assault

    3:42 p.m. Officers received a report of an assault on and around a school bus at the 2600 block of Delton Avenue NW.

    Theft

    12:19 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested after officers responded to a shoplifting complaint at the 400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    Violations/Court Orders

    10:02 a.m. A 25-year-old female was arrested for a probation violation at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    Warrant

    2:30 p.m. A 37-year-old female was arrested on warrants after officers responded to a report of a shoplifter fleeing from a store at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    7:45 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for a warrant at the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive S.

    11:30 p.m. A 24-year-old male was arrested for a warrant and 5th-degree possession and another individual was cited for shoplifting at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

