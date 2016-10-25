UPDATED: Jury finds Rossbach guilty

Rossbach, 32, was arrested Dec. 9 after Marchello Cimmarusti confessed to killing Downwind, 31, of Redby -- his former girlfriend. In his confession, his guilty plea to second-degree murder and while testifying during Rossbach’s trial, Cimmarusti said Rossbach and another man, Christopher Davis, helped him transport Downwind’s body to a location outside of Bemidji where they burned and buried it.

Davis pleaded guilty to aiding an offender -- the same charge as Rossbach -- in July.

Rossbach was also accused of helping Davis purchase foam plates, cups and bowls used as fuel for the fire that burned Downwind’s body.

The verdict came after a six-day trial. Attorneys for Rossbach and those prosecuting him rested their cases Monday and early Tuesday, respectively.

During closing statements Rossbach’s attorney Kassius Benson attempted to discredit the prosecution’s witnesses and law enforcement. Benson said Cimmarusti was the only person to place Rossbach at the scene of the burial, then reminded the jury of Cimmarusti’s previous lies -- namely his earlier claims that he had nothing to do with Downwind’s disappearance.

“Everything she says as for what their proof is comes down to Marchello Cimmarusti,” Benson said, referring to Beltrami County Attorney Annie Claesson-Huseby, who is prosecuting Rossbach.

Benson also referenced a plea deal in which Cimmarusti agreed to testify against Rossbach in exchange for a lesser sentence.

“He has a very big reason to lie,” Benson said. “He came here because he has a deal, and part of that deal was to testify.”

Benson claimed that multiple prosecution witnesses -- including Downwind’s mother Georgia Downwind, who testified that Rossbach drove by and smiled at her during a search for her daughter -- lied, that a trip Rossbach and Davis made to Walmart the night Cimmarusti said Downwind was killed was innocent, and that law enforcement’s timeline of the crime doesn’t make sense. The latter claim was due, in part, to testimony from Cimmarusti and Downwind’s neighbor Hannah Anderson, who said she heard a man and woman she believed was Downwind arguing on Oct. 21, 2015, the day after Cimmarusti said the murder occurred.

While Benson asked the jury to return with a not guilty verdict, he later said he accepted that the jury found Rossbach guilty.

In her closing argument, Claesson-Huseby attempted to shine a spotlight on Rossbach’s previous lies to police during the investigation of Downwind’s disappearance. Rossbach told police in November that he had not seen Davis on Oct. 20 or 21, though they appeared together in Walmart security footage during that time.

She also rebutted Benson’s statements during her closing, arguing that all evidence pointed to Rossbach, including statements from witnesses other than Cimmarusti.

“Law enforcement bases cases on evidence and facts,” she said. “If we had Mr. Cimmarusti’s statements standing alone, we wouldn’t be here today.”

The jury is currently deliberating on whether aggravating factors are involved in the crime, which would enhance Rossbach’s sentence.