Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Crime report for Oct. 21-23

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:36 p.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Saturday-Sunday:

    Assault

    4:40 p.m. Sunday: A 57-year-old female was arrested for assault on First Street E in Bemidji.

    9:32 p.m. Saturday: A 36-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call on Spencer Road NW.

    Theft

    9:29 p.m. Saturday: Assisted Bemidji Police in the arrest of a 29-year-old male and 32-year-old for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Burglary

    2:39 p.m. Sunday: Report of a burglary of an occupied residence involving firearms on Spirit Avenue NW in Wilton.

    DWI

    2:24 a.m. Sunday: A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Fairview Lane NW.

    Warrant

    2:22 a.m. Sunday: A 22-year-old male was transported to Leech Lake Tribal Police Department on a warrant.

    Accident

    8:14 p.m. Saturday: A 20-year-old male was cited after a hit-and-run rollover at Grant Valley Road NW and Archery Road NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Friday-Sunday.

    Warrant

    8:38 p.m. Sunday: Officers arrested a 27-year-old female on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

    8:24 p.m. Saturday: A 25-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    9:29 p.m. Saturday: A 29-year-old male and a 32-year-old were arrested for outstanding warrants after report of a theft from a business in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Theft

    12:25 p.m. Sunday: Report of theft and property damage in the 2500 block of Park Avenue NW.

    3:23 p.m. Sunday: Report of theft from a vehicle on 100 block of Anne Street NW.

    3:40 p.m. Friday: Report of theft from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    3:25 p.m. Friday: A 44-year-old male was cited for theft and consumption in public in the 300 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

    2:16 p.m. Friday: Juvenile cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    1:40 p.m. Friday: Report of a bike stolen from the 1500 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    1:26 p.m. Friday: Report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of 10th Street NW.

    10:39 a.m. Friday: Report of a possible theft of a dog in the 2800 block of Bixby Avenue NE.

    9:38 a.m. Friday: A 20-year-old male was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    Property damage

    12:49 p.m. Sunday: Report of damage to a window in the 600 block of Mississippi Ave. NW. A juvenile male was cited for fourth-degree criminal damage to property.

    11:21 a.m. Saturday: Report of a political sign damaged and stolen from the 1000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

    6:53 p.m. Friday: Property damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of 15th Street NW.

    Assault

    2:02 a.m. Sunday: A 43-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct/fighting in the 600 block of Second Street SE.

    12:36 a.m. Saturday: A 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call in the 1400 block of Fourth Street SE.

    3:24 a.m. Friday: A 35-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault in the 200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

    DWI

    1:06 a.m. Sunday: A 33-year-old female was arrested for DWI after an accident with no injuries at Amos Way NW and Bemidji Avenue NW.

    Public relations

    5:35 p.m. Saturday: Officer spoke with two children wearing bike helmets while riding scooters in the 1200 block of 23rd Street NW.

    Missing persons

    1:19 p.m. Saturday: Officers assisted Becker County in looking for a missing person; the person's phone was tracked west of Bemidji. Advised person was traveling westbound and later was found in Fosston.

    Accident

    2:58 p.m. Friday: Officers assisted State Patrol with two-vehicle accident at Anne Street NW and U.S. Highway 71.

    Sex crimes

    1:16 a.m. Friday: Officers took a report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW.

    Explore related topics:Newsbemidji police departmentbeltrami county sheriff's officeCrimeBeltrami County Jail
    Advertisement
    randomness