Crime report for Oct. 21-23

4:40 p.m. Sunday: A 57-year-old female was arrested for assault on First Street E in Bemidji.

9:32 p.m. Saturday: A 36-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call on Spencer Road NW.

Theft

9:29 p.m. Saturday: Assisted Bemidji Police in the arrest of a 29-year-old male and 32-year-old for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Burglary

2:39 p.m. Sunday: Report of a burglary of an occupied residence involving firearms on Spirit Avenue NW in Wilton.

DWI

2:24 a.m. Sunday: A 24-year-old male was arrested for DWI on Fairview Lane NW.

Warrant

2:22 a.m. Sunday: A 22-year-old male was transported to Leech Lake Tribal Police Department on a warrant.

Accident

8:14 p.m. Saturday: A 20-year-old male was cited after a hit-and-run rollover at Grant Valley Road NW and Archery Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls on Friday-Sunday.

Warrant

8:38 p.m. Sunday: Officers arrested a 27-year-old female on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of Minnesota Ave. NW.

8:24 p.m. Saturday: A 25-year-old male was arrested after turning himself in at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

9:29 p.m. Saturday: A 29-year-old male and a 32-year-old were arrested for outstanding warrants after report of a theft from a business in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Theft

12:25 p.m. Sunday: Report of theft and property damage in the 2500 block of Park Avenue NW.

3:23 p.m. Sunday: Report of theft from a vehicle on 100 block of Anne Street NW.

3:40 p.m. Friday: Report of theft from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

3:25 p.m. Friday: A 44-year-old male was cited for theft and consumption in public in the 300 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

2:16 p.m. Friday: Juvenile cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

1:40 p.m. Friday: Report of a bike stolen from the 1500 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

1:26 p.m. Friday: Report of a theft from a motor vehicle in the 900 block of 10th Street NW.

10:39 a.m. Friday: Report of a possible theft of a dog in the 2800 block of Bixby Avenue NE.

9:38 a.m. Friday: A 20-year-old male was cited for theft in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Property damage

12:49 p.m. Sunday: Report of damage to a window in the 600 block of Mississippi Ave. NW. A juvenile male was cited for fourth-degree criminal damage to property.

11:21 a.m. Saturday: Report of a political sign damaged and stolen from the 1000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

6:53 p.m. Friday: Property damage to a vehicle was reported in the 400 block of 15th Street NW.

Assault

2:02 a.m. Sunday: A 43-year-old male was arrested for disorderly conduct/fighting in the 600 block of Second Street SE.

12:36 a.m. Saturday: A 37-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call in the 1400 block of Fourth Street SE.

3:24 a.m. Friday: A 35-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault in the 200 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

DWI

1:06 a.m. Sunday: A 33-year-old female was arrested for DWI after an accident with no injuries at Amos Way NW and Bemidji Avenue NW.

Public relations

5:35 p.m. Saturday: Officer spoke with two children wearing bike helmets while riding scooters in the 1200 block of 23rd Street NW.

Missing persons

1:19 p.m. Saturday: Officers assisted Becker County in looking for a missing person; the person's phone was tracked west of Bemidji. Advised person was traveling westbound and later was found in Fosston.

Accident

2:58 p.m. Friday: Officers assisted State Patrol with two-vehicle accident at Anne Street NW and U.S. Highway 71.

Sex crimes

1:16 a.m. Friday: Officers took a report of a sexual assault in the 300 block of 23rd Street NW.