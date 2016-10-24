Financial investigation at Sanford Center continues

On Oct. 14, VenuWorks fired the Sanford Center's former director, Curtis Webb, from the same position at his job at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington, Ill. According to VenuWorks, the decision was made after officials discovered the debit card usage during a routine financial check.

At a meeting of the Sanford Center's Advisory Board on Monday, current Executive Director Jeff Kossow said once the discovery was made, facility management in Bemidji immediately sent financial information to VenuWorks' main office in Ames, Iowa. Kossow said the review will continue this week with VenuWorks' forensic auditor Mike Piehl coming to Bemidji to check the records with Sanford Center Director of Finance Randy Miller.

VenuWorks President Steve Peters also is coming to Bemidji this week to meet with City Manager Nate Mathews to discuss Webb's history with the company, what took place in Bloomington and what the company will be doing financially related to the debit card usage.

"He will reassure the city that if there was anything done that wasn't supposed to, that it will be covered financially," Kossow said. "Because it's an ongoing investigation, we're not saying much because we're still finding out what did and didn't happen. But at the end of the day, Steve wants to assure everyone that no matter what's found, VenuWorks will correct it."

Webb was named executive director of the Sanford Center in late 2012 and held the position until this past April. According to Miller, the unauthorized usage of the debit card originated in Bemidji, triggering Webb's firing and the subsequent financial investigations.

Another update given to the board Monday was regarding September's financial report, given by Miller. According to the report, the facility was budgeted to lose $39,865, but ended up losing $125,066.

"The expenses overall were down, which is good. But our revenues were not good," Miller said. "It was mostly caused by attendance at events and we were also budgeted to have another concert and it never happened." (The Gavin DeGraw-Andy Grammer concert set for Sept. 29 was canceled.)

Budgeted losses at the Sanford Center, which broke ground in 2009 and opened in 2010, are covered by an annual subsidy set by the city of Bemidji. For 2016, the amount was set at $349,000.

New workgroup, employees

After concerns were raised about Sanford Center operations by some City Council members and others, in September, the council established a new workgroup to develop new guidelines.

The group consists of council members Dave Larson and Michael Meehlhause as well as Mathews and Kossow.

Kossow said Monday the city currently lacks policies regarding how the city handles event center management. The workgroup, Kossow told the advisory committee, will develop a set of policies related to event center contracts that will dictate how the Sanford Center is run.

Kossow also updated the board on new hires at the arena; Events Manager Jeffrey VanGrinsven started last week and new Operations Manager Robert Anderson is starting this week.