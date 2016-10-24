BSU students organize Feast for the Homeless

"We want to provide a sit-down meal where you're served and you can have conversation in a safe and welcoming environment," Eickstadt said. "We just want people to come in and have that time to feel...welcome."

The feast, hosted by BSU's American Indian Resource Center, is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 2. In addition to providing the homeless with a meal, Eickstadt and other volunteers will put together care packages with travel-sized toiletries, hand and foot warmers, feminine hygiene products and more, donated by community members and businesses.

"I'm really pushing feminine hygiene products this year because nobody ever thinks about, you know, especially pads or tampons," Eickstadt said. "That little thing can provide so much dignity."

Eickstadt put together last year's feast in just 11 days after she read about the high number of homeless people in Bemidji and decided she wanted to take action. She said she put last year's event together with very little help, but that this year she's had much more assistance, including from BSU's Council of Indian Students.

Local businesses such as Great River Dentistry and Hazelton Family Dentistry have even donated toothbrushes and toothpaste in bulk.

Those who want to volunteer for the event can contact Eickstadt via the event's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/363127937361537/. People who wish to donate items should visit the American Indian Resource Center.

Eickstadt said that even if people can't donate money or items, they can still make a difference for Bemidji's homeless community.

"If you can't afford money at least talk, ask them how their day is going. If they want to tell you their story, then listen," Eickstadt said. "Just be a kind human being. Don't look down on people because you never know when you're going to end up in that same situation."