Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bemidji man charged with assaulting a witness

    By Forum News Service Today at 3:09 p.m.
    CROOKSTON, Minn. -- A Bemidji, Minn., man incarcerated in Polk County could end up with a much longer sentence after allegations he assaulted a fellow prisoner he thought provided information to law enforcement.

    William Everett Isham, 30, has been charged with first-degree tampering with a witness and third-degree assault, both felonies, in a July 17 assault on a fellow inmate. If convicted, he could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.

    According to the criminal complaint, Isham attacked a fellow inmate in the Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston because he believed he talked to law enforcement about a prior assault.

    Once corrections officers broke up the assault, the complaint states Isham was yelling about the victim being a snitch.

    Court records show Isham previously has been convicted of multiple assaults, burglary and theft. Most recently he was convicted of a December 2014 theft.

    Explore related topics:NewsCrimecourtsBemidjiPolk County
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement