A statement on the office’s Facebook page says authorities believe the remains are of 28-year old Hayle Lynn Soyring, who was reported missing on Wednesday and last seen Sunday in Mahnomen. The remains were discovered shortly after 10 a.m. in a wooded area northeast of Alida.

“Authorities found a burned-out car late Thursday. That car matched the description of the car Soyring was driving,” the statement reads, adding that police do not believe there is any threat to the public and the Grand Forks County, North Dakota Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Assisting agencies, per the statement, include the Becker and Mahnomen County Sheriffs, the White Earth Police Department, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota State Patrol.