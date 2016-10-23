Leach Bros win annual Harvest Festival and Regional Master Chef Challenge
Harmony Natural Foods Co-op hosted it's third annual Harvest Festival and Regional Master Chef Challenge on Oct. 16. The Leach Bros of Bemidji, the 2015 Bemidji Master Chef champions, went head-to-head against the Good Life Cafe of Park Rapids and won the title of 2016 Bemidji Regional Master Chef.
The entire event was based off of freewill donation dedicated to the Community Table of Bemidji, which raised $690. The day's community events began at 10 a.m. with local product sampling. Live music by Corey Medina and Brothers, children's activities, and a social hour began at 11 a.m., the community was served at 12:15 p.m. and the 2016 Bemidji Regional Master Chef winner announced at 12:30 p.m.