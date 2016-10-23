The entire event was based off of freewill donation dedicated to the Community Table of Bemidji, which raised $690. The day's community events began at 10 a.m. with local product sampling. Live music by Corey Medina and Brothers, children's activities, and a social hour began at 11 a.m., the community was served at 12:15 p.m. and the 2016 Bemidji Regional Master Chef winner announced at 12:30 p.m.