About 10 people from the area gathered in a meeting room to voice their frustrations with complications from MNsure and other health care insurers.

One of the major concerns is trying to get Medica insurance through MNsure.

"There's only a 5,000 person allotment to get in there," said Kathy Grandbois. "What are our other options? It just looks really bleak. I said to an assistant at the governor's office that we're hard-working middle class people who have paid our insurance all of our lives. We've got the best healthcare in the world here in the United States and we can't get it. It's very, very frustrating."

Another participant, Debbie Wilde, is less than three years from getting Social Security but she can no longer stay on her husband's insurance.

"I'm fighting to find out where I can get some insurance and where I can go," she said.

Daudt, R-Crown, sympathized, recalling other Minnesotans he had talked to around the state.

"I've met a lot of people who have said they're looking at going without health insurance next year," he said. "Paying the fine—imagine that, you have to pay a fine for not buying something—and then having to take a monthly amount and put it away in the hopes that something catastrophic doesn't happen."

Daudt's tour stop Thursday in Bagley came on the same day Minnesota Senate Democrats called for a special session of the Legislature to deal with rising health care costs.

"Families are having to make decisions whether they're going to enroll or go without insurance and pay the penalty," Senate Majority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, said in a press conference, according to Minnesota Public Radio.

"I think we have an obligation to address what is really an emergency here, and that's all we're asking to be considered."

In a statement released just before the Bagley meeting Daudt said: "House Republicans are open to any and all ideas that will reduce health care costs and fix the crisis Democrats have created on MNsure and the individual market. Press conferences that seem aimed more at political cover than serious, short and long-term solutions won't do Minnesotans any good."

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton last week said that "the Affordable Care Act is no longer affordable for increasing numbers of people," which has ramped up attention on health care issues less than three weeks from the Nov. 8 election. Bliss, a Republican from Pennington, is challenging DFL incumbent John Persell of Bemidji for the House 5A seat, while Green, of Fosston, is facing DFL challenger Bryan Klabunde of Waubun on Election Day.

Where to go?

In Bagley, another issue is the lack of open borders when buying insurance.

"I keep hearing about open borders to be able to buy insurance freely but Minnesota doesn't allow it. You can't even get AARP in Minnesota," said Terry Maddy.

"You can't buy insurance across state lines and no for-profit insurance company can do business in the state of Minnesota," said Daudt. "So UnitedHealthCare, which is headquartered in Minnesota and is one of the largest health insurance companies in the country can't sell their product in our state."

Daudt explained recently meeting with the hospital association who said their uncompensated care is "higher today than it was before." Many people who go to the emergency room have coverage, he said, but they cannot afford to pay their deductibles.

"They've created this system and now there's no way to put a bow on it," Daudt said. "We have to dismantle it and back out of it. The solutions that the other side are putting forward are only going deeper—Obamacare and the Affordable Care Act—the solutions that they're talking about are universal healthcare. That means rationed care like they have in Canada. The wealthy people will still get coverage and the rest of us are screwed."

Prior to the passing of the Affordable Care Act, Minnesota had the highest rate of insured persons in the country at 93 percent, Daudt said. Now, Minnesota has one of the lowest rates of insured persons.

"I don't know that we have the answers or that we're going to have the answers today or tomorrow but we're going to work as swiftly as possible to try and figure out what we can do to help in the meantime," Daudt concluded.