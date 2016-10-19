Bemidji woman charged with stabbing

When officers arrived at the scene, according to the complaint, they found the victim sitting in a chair outside a residence holding a cloth against her left side. An officer saw a 1-inch puncture wound to the victim's side. The victim said Lindbom-Pond had stabbed her.

The person who called the police told officers she saw Lindbom-Pond and another woman walk out of a residence a few doors down, and said the victim had tried to speak with Lindbom-Pond. According to the complaint, Lindbom-Pond kept walking away from the victim but eventually turned around and approached the victim. The caller told officers the two women looked like they were going to fight, and that she saw Lindbom-Pond thrust her right hand at the victim's stomach before fleeing in a vehicle.

Police arrested Lindbom-Pond at about 2:17 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop and she was charged Saturday. She is not currently listed on the Beltrami County Jail Roster. She is scheduled to appear in court Monday.