During a work session before its regular meeting, commissioners received a full report from Solid Waste Manager Brian Olson, who said buying two facilities from Waste Management is a better option than constructing new buildings at other sites.

In the past year, county officials have circulated the idea of constructing new transfer stations along either Carr Lake Road or Adams Avenue. According to Olson, though, the purchasing plan is a more cost-effective option for the county.

The cost of purchasing the two facilities, one in Bemidji in the Industrial Park and the other in Blackduck, is $5,363,105. The price includes expenses such as:

• $1,472,200 to buy the property.

• $378,800 to obtain equipment and sites for recycling, demolition and vehicles to transfer solid waste to Polk County.

• $2,213,050 for a remodel ensuring a 20 year lifespan.

• Other costs for site preparation, new equipment and more.

The county will apply for grants to cover part of the costs, and if they are approved, the county would be responsible for $2,041,105 of the total cost. Moving forward, Olson said county officials will work on negotiating terms and finalizing the purchase agreement.

Once finished, the purchase agreement will be split in two, one for purchasing the property and the facilities and the other for buying equipment. Additionally, Olson said a lease agreement with Waste Management for the company to continue residential and commercial pickups as well as a service agreement for the business to haul garbage will be associated.

Olson said progress with the purchase agreement is contingent upon state agency and grant approvals, though, with a projected timeline for remodeling the facilities to start in 2017.

The plan for new transfer stations is part of a larger, multi-county project that began with discussions in 2011. Organized by the Polk Solid Waste Advisory Board, the project includes the remodeled stations in Beltrami County as well as new transfer stations in Hubbard and Polk Counties.

Additionally, a Polk County Resource Recovery Facility in Fosston and the construction of a composting site are also part of the overall project.

Once finished, the project will serve Polk, Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Mahnomen and Norman counties.

"I'm pretty happy with the direction of this thing, as opposed to moving down from the current Industrial Park site," Commissioner Jim Lucachick said. "This has been established there; there are some problems with it being in that location, but hopefully we can address those when we start remodeling. I feel good going to my constituents saying 'I think we did the right move.'"

"With all the prevailing variables, I think we're in the best place we can be," said Commissioner Joe Vene.

Workforce Impact

During Tuesday's work session, commissioners were given an update for the county's new Workforce Impact program that will start next year. Currently, the county's Health and Human Services Department is working to transition into the new program since it's ending contracted services for employment training.

Divisional Director for Economic Assistance John Pugleasa said the county has hired a manager for the program and remaining staff positions will be posted for hiring soon.

Once the hiring is complete, Pugleasa said the program will have four workforce navigators to work directly with clients and also two business account representatives to meet with company owners to discover what training is needed from the workforce. Pugleasa said the department will also hire a case aide to provide administrative support.

Pugleasa also said the department now has a lease with Northwest Technical College, where the program will be housed. Pugleasa said telecommunications and computer programs for Workforce Impact were recently installed at NTC.

Workforce Impact will start Jan. 1, utilizing up to $1.3 million in consolidated funds from the Minnesota Family Investment Program.