COURTS: Testimony places Downwind accomplices together

Rossbach, 32, is charged with aiding an offender in connection with the death of 31-year-old Rose Downwind, of Redby, who was reported missing by her family in October 2015 and found dead in December.

Rossbach was arrested Dec. 9 after Downwind's ex-boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti told police he had killed Downwind and that Rossbach and Christopher Davis had helped him transport her body to a location northwest of Bemidji before burning and burying it. Cimmarusti pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and Davis pleaded guilty to aiding an offender, while Rossbach has maintained his innocence since police first questioned him Nov. 4, 2015.

Charisse St. John, the cousin of Rossbach's girlfriend, testified Wednesday that she stayed at the cabin Rossbach was renting on the night of Oct. 20, 2015—the date Downwind's murderer said she was killed, and that he, Rossbach and Davis burned and buried her body.

According to St. John, Davis arrived at the cabin at about 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. that night. St. John testified that Davis and Rossbach went into Rossbach's bedroom before leaving for about seven hours and returning to the cabin at about 4 a.m.

St. John said that the men returned in a vehicle that looked like a Chevrolet Suburban.

A surveillance video from the Bemidji Walmart taken in in the early-morning hours of Oct. 21 also showed Rossbach and Davis together while buying foam plates, cups and bowls. Burned foam materials were found at Downwind's burial site, but Rossbach's attorney claimed in opening statements that Rossbach believed he and Davis were purchasing the plates and cups for Downwind's children.

The testimony placing Rossbach with Davis contradicts statements Rossbach gave to police in November saying he did not speak with or see Davis on Oct. 20 or 21. His attorneys said in an opening statement that Rossbach lied to police about seeing Davis because he had provided him with prescription drugs.

Misty Bray, who helped organize searches for Downwind after her disappearance, also testified Wednesday. Bray said that while she was searching for Downwind near Kohl's Resort, where Rossbach was living before his arrest, Rossbach and his girlfriend stopped their car near Bray.

According to Bray, Rossbach smiled at her and said, "You're looking in the wrong area, she's not here."

Rossbach's trial is expected to last into next week and will resume Friday.