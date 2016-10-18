COURTS: Conflicting opening statements begin Rossbach trial

Prosecuting attorney David Miller delivered an opening statement that closely followed the accusations in the criminal complaint against Rossbach: That Downwind's ex-boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti killed her, then called his friend Christopher Davis—who pleaded guilty this summer to aiding an offender—for help. According to the complaint and Miller's statement, Davis travelled to Bemidji from the Twin Cities and picked up Rossbach before the pair helped Cimmarusti burn and bury Downwind's body in a location northwest of Bemidji.

According to Miller, Rossbach told Cimmarusti, "You gotta do this, you gotta do this for the kids." Miller also claimed that Rossbach gave Cimmarusti a pill to keep him calm when police began asking questions.

Rossbach's attorney Taylor Rahm, however, described Rossbach as a man harassed by police who had a grudge against him. In his opening statement, Rahm said that local police once arrested Rossbach and beat him, prompting Rossbach to threaten officers and their families. According to Rahm, officers held onto that animosity against Rossbach, prompting Cimmarusti to name him as an accomplice.

"As soon as Brandon Rossbach's name came out of Marchello Cimmarusti's mouth police officers started writing a search warrant," Rahm said. "Police officers didn't care to take the time to confirm" Cimmarusti's story.

Rahm portrayed Cimmarusti as someone who continuously attempted to pass blame for Downwind's disappearance and murder to others, including to Downwind herself.

"He shifted the blame from Rose Downwind to Christopher Davis and Brandon Rossbach," Rahm said.

The criminal complaint against Rossbach claims that he was spotted at the Bemidji Walmart with Davis buying foam plates and cups later used as fuel in the fire that burned Downwind's body. Rahm said Rossbach was with Davis at the Walmart because Rossbach believed they were picking up plates and cups for Cimmarusti and Downwind's children.

"Brandon Rossbach did not know what happened to Rose Downwind," Rahm said. "Brandon is innocent."

Testimony begins

Rose Downwind's mother Georgia Downwind was the first to testify during the second day of Rossbach's trial, which is expected to last two weeks. Downwind spoke about the days following Rose's disappearance and described receiving Facebook messages from Rossbach, one of which read, in part: "I hate how the cops are trying to make me lose you someone I've known my whole life."

Don Newhouse, a senior special agent with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, also testified. Newhouse told the jury about a series of Facebook communications between Christopher Davis and Marchello Cimmarusti, as well as messages between Davis and Rossbach. In one message from Davis to Rossbach following Rose's disappearance, Davis tells Rossbach about almost being set on fire, saying that the incident was karma.

The trial will resume Wednesday.