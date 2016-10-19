Crime report for Oct. 17

Recommended for you

Theft

8:24 p.m. Report of a theft from a residence of a recently delivered television in the 100 block of Fourth Street NE in Kelliher.

Warrant

3:45 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Redby.

7:42 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop at Pleasant Valley Road NW and Lumberjack Road NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday.

Theft

1:30 p.m. Theft of two video game consoles was reported in 1100 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

3:36 p.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after report of a shoplifter in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. Male was transferred to Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

5:13 p.m. Report of property damage and bike theft in the 800 block of Mississippi Avenue NW

Accident

2:30 p.m. Two-vehicle accident with no injuries at Hannah Avenue NW and Minnesota Highway 197.

3:12 p.m. Two-vehicle accident with no injuries on the 600 block of Washington Avenue SE.