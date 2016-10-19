Search
    Crime report for Oct. 17

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:56 a.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Tuesday.

    Traffic

    10:52 p.m. A 36-year-old female was arrested for fifth-degree controlled substance possession and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at Mission Road SE and Porcupine Road SE.

    Theft

    8:24 p.m. Report of a theft from a residence of a recently delivered television in the 100 block of Fourth Street NE in Kelliher.

    Warrant

    3:45 p.m. A 35-year-old female was arrested on a warrant in Redby.

    7:42 p.m. A 29-year-old female was arrested on a warrant after a traffic stop at Pleasant Valley Road NW and Lumberjack Road NW.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday.

    Theft

    1:30 p.m. Theft of two video game consoles was reported in 1100 block of Bemidji Avenue N.

    3:36 p.m. A 28-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after report of a shoplifter in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. Male was transferred to Clearwater County Sheriff's Office.

    5:13 p.m. Report of property damage and bike theft in the 800 block of Mississippi Avenue NW

    Accident

    2:30 p.m. Two-vehicle accident with no injuries at Hannah Avenue NW and Minnesota Highway 197.

    3:12 p.m. Two-vehicle accident with no injuries on the 600 block of Washington Avenue SE.

