Crime report for Oct. 17

Trespass

6:05 p.m. Party was hunting on private property in the 12000 block of Paper Birch Drive NE and took game; party was issued citation.

Warrant

2:48 p.m. A 51-year-old female was arrested on outstanding local warrant in 2000 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Theft

10:42 a.m. Report of theft of a power generator within past two weeks in the 13000 block of Centerline Road NW.

12:10 p.m. Report of theft of two firearms reported at residence on 8000 block of White Oak Street NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday.

Assault

8:46 p.m. A 29-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault in the 2900 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

Accident

4:08 p.m. Two-vehicle crash reported at 30th Street NW and Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

5:13 p.m. Officers witnessed a two-vehicle crash with no injuries in a parking lot in the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Burglary

3:45 p.m. Report of a possible burglary in the 1000 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Disorderly conduct

12:55 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested after request to remove him from property in the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.