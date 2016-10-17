CITY: Council approves Birchmont re-assessments

The ongoing discussions have stemmed from litigation between the city of Bemidji, Northern Township and the property owners over a $5.4 million water and sewer extension project that included a road reconstruction completed in 2008.

The main topic Monday, which resulted in a full council chamber, revolved around an order from District Judge Steven Cahill in June to Bemidji Engineer Craig Gray to prepare re-assessment rolls based on provisions in the city's policy for public improvements.

The re-assessments come after multiple court meetings as well as the property owners, the city and Northern Township filing declaratory judgment motions seeking to have a determination on just how the Policy for Public Improvement should be applied to the water and sewer extension.

During the meeting, Gray said the re-assessment calculations came to $889,985.10. In total, the city re-assessment roll includes 42 parcels that are currently within the city limits, 18 of those received city sanitary sewer and 24 of them getting both sewer and water.

Along with the assessments being based on the sewer and water systems, Judge Cahill also ordered that costs related to returning Birchmont Drive to its pre-construction state were open to be assessed under the city's policy.

Based on the order, Gray incorporated those costs, yet did not include prices related to improvements to the curb, gutter, storm sewer, road widening, bike lanes and utility upsizing.

The re-assessments, Gray said, will be spread over a 15-year period with an interest rate of 4.60 percent.

During the public hearing portion of the meeting, attorney Zenas Baer, representing multiple Birchmont Drive homeowners, said the amount of the assessments exceeds any increase in value the project provided. According to Baer, Birchmont Drive has a blacktop road with compliant sewer and water systems, something it also had before the construction.

Additionally, Baer suggested that the policy for public improvements wasn't applied as the court had ordered the city to do. As a result, Baer asked the city to oppose the adoption of the re-assessment and instead order the city into a period of mediation.

The council, however, unanimously passed a motion approving the adoption of the re-assessment rolls. Before voting, Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht noted that the city had also received a written objection to the re-assessments.

After the vote, attorney Jason Kuboushek, who's representing the city, said the written objection allows property owners to appeal the city's decision to district court.

Along with the locations in the city limits, there are also 25 parcels that will be re-assessed by Northern Township at a meeting Oct. 24, which will also include a public hearing.

Monday's meeting also included a public hearing regarding assessments for the city's 2016 street reconstruction project, part of its annual street renewal program. This year, the project included work on Park Avenue Northwest from Eighth Street to 15th Street, 26th Street Northeast from Bemidji Avenue to Birchmont Drive and Kay Avenue Southeast from Third Street to Second Street.

According to Gray, the total price of the project was $1,370,743 and assessment costs amount to $209,826, or about 15 percent of the work. The city's share, meanwhile, is funded with the street property tax levy, stormwater utility funds and from water and sanitary sewer utilities.

The assessments, approved by the council, will be spread over a 15-year period with an interest rate of 2.5 percent.

Fire department

In a 6-1 vote, the council also approved a 4.2 percent, or a $252, increase for an annual Volunteer Firefighters' Relief Association pension benefit of $6,252 in 2016-2017. Voting in favor was Albrecht, Michael Meehlhause, Roger Hellquist, Ron Johnson, Reed Olson and Dave Larson while Nancy Erickson was opposed.

Erickson said she voted no because she couldn't obligate the taxpayer to provide a financial guarantee in case the association can't fully fund the benefit.

Also, as part of the vote, the council approved an understanding the city will support an on-call hourly rate increase of $2 per hour effective in 2017. This section of the motion, though, will require more council action in the future, as the hourly rate increase is in the pending budget.

An agreement for fire protection services between the city of Bemidji and the Bemidji Rural Fire Association was approved Monday as well. The partnership has been in effect since 2006 and the association had expressed interest in continuing the agreement.

As a result, a committee made up of officials from both entities met and completed a renewal agreement with no significant changes. The council, after notification that the agreement will be in effect from 2017-2019, passed the agreement renewal.

The association includes 15 surrounding townships and two cities.