EDUCATION: Ten classes too large at Bemidji Area Schools

Documents supplied at the School Board's meeting Monday indicate that two classrooms exceed the target at Lincoln Elementary, two at Northern, five at J.W. Smith and one at Solway. Those classrooms have a total of 18 more students than "target" class sizes laid out in the the district's instructional policy, which sets goals of 25 pupils in K-2 classrooms and 30 in grades 3-5.

"We know the solution is on the table...That's creating more classroom space, and that's exactly what we're doing with the construction of Gene Dillon Elementary School," Superintendent Jim Hess told the board. "We will be able to cut down these class sizes when we have more classrooms to spread the children out to."

School districts throughout the state are grappling with rising enrollment, and administrative guidelines in Bemidji require the superintendent to report any class or "pupil load" that exceeds the district's class size targets every October and February.

Hess said fifth grade enrollment is one of the district's enrollment "hotspots," where four classrooms exceed district targets, and that third grade is also "much larger" than previous years. The planned school is expected to open in the 2018-19 school year and would handle fourth and fifth graders.

At the district's middle and high schools, Hess reported, no regular classrooms exceed the school district's targets, which are 130 students per "house" and 35 students per class period per teacher, respectively. Hess indicated that some music and physical education classes are higher than the school district's targets, but the guidelines make specific exceptions for some of those subjects.

"Our community is growing, it's going to put pressure on the available classroom space that we have," Hess said. "We're doing exactly what we need to do through the construction of the new school."