Crime report for Oct. 14-16

2:17 a.m. Friday. One suspect is in custody after a female was stabbed in Bemidji at the 900 block of 26th Street NW.

Assault

1:43 p.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old male was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault on Big Buzzle Road NW.

1:45 p.m. Saturday. A 65-year-old male was arrested for burglary and domestic assault at the 400 block of Archery Road NW.

Burglary

11:42 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a residential burglary at the 27500 block of Corlan Road NE. A stolen vehicle that was burned was recovered.

Fire

5:04 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a small fire spreading through property at the 4000 block of Sunnyside Road SE. The Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources put out the fire.

7:03 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of a vehicle fire at the intersection of Everts Road NE and Nebish Road NE. The vehicle was destroyed and was towed.

Sex Crimes

2:54 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of possible child pornography on a cell phone.

Suspicious

12:12 p.m. Saturday. Officers received a report of shots being fired on Pleasant Valley Road NW for three days. Deputies were unable to locate the shots.

Warrant

5:12 p.m. Friday. A 28-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 1200 block of Averi Circle NW.

7:53 p.m. Saturday. A 31-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 29300 block of US Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday-Sunday.

Assault

1 a.m. Friday. A 40-year-old male was arrested for assault at the 900 block of Carter Circle SE.

2:17 a.m. Friday. A 25-year-old female was arrested after officers received a report of an adult female stabbing victim at the 900 block of 26th Street NW.

4:14 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a domestic assault at the 1600 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

11:56 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a domestic assault at the 1200 block of Irvine Avenue NW.

Assist

4:53 p.m. Friday. A 35-year-old female was arrested on an arrest and detain order at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.

Burglary

1:18 p.m. Friday. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 2800 block of Ridgeway Avenue NW.

DWI

12:25 a.m. Friday. A 40-year-old female was arrested for DWI at the intersection of 10th Street NW and Bemidji Avenue N.

1:27 a.m. Saturday. A 42-year-old female was arrested for third-degree DWI during a traffic stop on 8th Street NE.

Robbery

12:11 a.m. Sunday. Officers received a report of a robbery at the 1400 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

Warrant

10:28 a.m. Friday. A 44-year-old male was arrested on a warrant and giving a false name to officers during a traffic stop at the intersection of 30th Street NW and Hannah Avenue NW.

10:02 p.m. Saturday. A 44-year-old male was arrested on a warrant after he walked away from a location at the 1300 block of Anne Street NW.

4:26 p.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old female was arrested on a warrant at the 1000 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.