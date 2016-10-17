COURTS: Woman pleads not guilty to burglary charge

According to the criminal complaint against Matthew Saice, authorities responded Sept. 23 to a burglary report on Roosevelt Road. The burglarized home's owners told police they returned from a short fishing trip and noticed that several items were missing, including a Macbook, an iPad, and a Hummingbird fishfinder.

While speaking to the Saices about a separate crime, a sheriff's deputy found an iPad and Hummingbird fishfinder inside a backpack Matthew Saice was carrying. The fishfinder matched the one taken from the burglarized home, the complaint says.

A search warrant executed at the Saice's home found other items that had been reported stolen, including prescription sunglasses and a purse. Bemidji police arrested Matthew on Oct. 3 and Shauntel Oct. 4.

The exact nature of the pair's relationship is unclear. Matthew Saice's attorney declined to answer any questions after a brief court appearance Monday.

The maximum penalty for second degree burglary is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.