Trial for accused Downwind accomplice begins

After approximately eight hours of questioning the 60 people making up the original jury pool, a jury was still not chosen by the end of the first day of Brandon Rossbach's trial, which is expected to last two weeks. Twelve potential jurors were excused during questioning.

Rossbach, 32, is accused of helping Downwind's former boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti burn and bury Downwind's body in October 2015. Cimmarusti pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in April and Christopher Davis, who faced the same charge as Rossbach, pleaded guilty in July.

Rossbach has maintained his innocence since he was named as an accomplice by Cimmarusti—who turned himself in in December—and arrested Dec. 9.

Judge Paul Benshoof's questioning of the jury focused largely on potential jurors' exposure to media coverage of the Downwind case. Rossbach's attorney Kassius Benson even requested a change of venue for the trial in July, claiming that extensive media coverage of Downwind's disappearance and Cimmarusti and Davis' guilty pleas had "engraved a perception of guilt into the minds of those in Beltrami County."

At the time of the request, Benshoof said he would make a final ruling on the motion once potential jurors had been questioned. He denied the request Monday.

Opening statements are expected to begin once jury selection is completed Tuesday.