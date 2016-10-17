Two 16-year-olds arrested in smash-and-grab burglary

Officers discovered that 10 handguns had been stolen in a smash-and-grab style burglary, Police Chief Mike Mastin said in a release.

It was the seventh smash-and-grab burglary in the past two months, and images from the business surveillance videos were released to the public to help police identify the suspects.

Police said the released images yielded little information or tips from the public, but during their investigation, detectives were able to identify the one of the suspects.

On Oct. 12, Bemidji Police, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task force executed a search warrant at a suspect's residence, where numerous stolen items were located from multiple burglaries, police said. With information gathered during the investigation, two additional search warrants at two separate residences also were executed.

In all, seven handguns and numerous stolen items have been recovered, police said and two 16-year-old males have been arrested and charged with burglary.