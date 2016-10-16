COURTS: Trial for accused Downwind accomplice begins Monday

Brandon Rossbach, 32, is accused of helping Downwind's former boyfriend Marchello Cimmarusti burn and bury Downwind's body in October 2015. Cimmarusti pleaded guilty to second-degree unintentional murder in April. Christopher Davis, also charged with aiding Cimmarusti, pleaded guilty in July.

Rossbach has maintained his innocence since his arrest Dec. 9 and pleaded not guilty to the charge in July.

Cimmarusti named Rossbach and Davis, 28, of St. Paul, as accomplices in the murder after turning himself in in December. During his guilty plea, Cimmarusti said that after he "lost control and snapped," killing Downwind, he contacted Davis, who drove to Bemidji.

After Davis travelled to Bemidji, he went to the basement of the home where Downwind was killed, then left and returned with Rossbach, according to Cimmarusti's guilty plea. Cimmarusti said the three men took Downwind's body to a location northwest of Bemidji, where they burned and buried her.

The jury trial is set to begin with jury selection at 9 a.m.