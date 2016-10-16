As part of the project, city staff is proposing assessments to benefiting properties and by doing so, a public hearing is required.

The cost of this year's project was $1,370,743, according to city documents and the assessments for the work totals $209,826, about 15 percent. Information attached to the meeting's agenda state that the city's share is paid with a street property tax levy, stormwater utility funds and from water and sanitary sewer utilities.

The assessments will be spread over a 15-year period with an interest rate of 2.5 percent. However, city documents state that residents assessed can pay the entire amount to the Bemidji City Clerk.

The second hearing is for a set of assessments toward residents who benefited from a $5.4 million sewer and water utility extension project along Birchmont Drive in 2008 that resulted in a period of litigation between property owners, the city and Northern Township.

In March 2014, the property owners on Birchmont Drive brought a motion for partial summary judgment before District Judge Steven Cahill, arguing that the court should order Northern Township and the city of Bemidji to calculate assessments pursuant to the policies for public improvements.

According to information from the city, after multiple hearings, the property owners, the city and Northern Township filed declaratory judgment motions seeking to have the court determine how the policies of public improvement should be applied to the project.

On June 29, Cahill ordered that the project should be assessed according to the city's policy for public improvement, stating that costs to return Birchmont Drive to its pre-construction state and restore affected residential side streets may be assessed under the public improvement policy.

Additionally, Cahill said the Bemidji City Engineer Craig Gray had to make an objective determination as to the extent in which the water and sewer mains installed along Birchmont Drive were oversized and that the extra costs attributable to over sizing these pipes must be assigned as system costs under the policy's formula.

Based on the order, Gray prepared re-assessment rolls for 42 parcels currently within the city limits. Of the parcels assessed, 18 received city sanitary sewer and 24 parcels received both city sewer and water systems. The total amount to be assessed, if approved by the council, will be $889,985.10. The assessments will be spread over a 15-year period with an interest of 4.60 percent.

There are also 25 parcels that are being re-assessed by Northern Township at a total of $510,597.22. Northern Township will hold its own public hearing Oct. 24.

Fire agreement and council salaries

The council will also review and consider approving an agreement between the city and the Bemidji Rural Fire Association. The current agreement, in effect since 2006, is set to expire Dec. 31 and needs replacement.

The agreement was previously reviewed by committee and minor updates were made with no significant changes. The committee recommends renewing the agreement for 2017-2019. In total, the agreement creates a support sharing system for 15 surrounding townships and two cities.

Another topic for the council Monday is the annual salary level for both council members and the mayor. A proposed ordinance awaiting action would move the mayor's annual salary from $12,000 to $14,000 and a council member's salary from $10,000 to $12,000.

If approved, the ordinance would take effect Jan. 1, 2017.