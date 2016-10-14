BSU surpasses $36 million for Imagine Tomorrow campaign

At the BSU Alumni & Foundation Honors Gala, held Friday night at the Sanford Center as part of Homecoming activities, officials said the campaign surpassed its original goal and raised a total of $36,536,302 to support the university and its students.

Nearly half of the total—$17.9 million—will support scholarships, while an additional $4.2 million will support academic programs, BSU said in a release. The final total also includes $11.2 million in the form of annual gifts and $3.2 million in undesignated planned gifts.

More than 5,600 donors contributed to the Imagine Tomorrow campaign, including 1,434 donors who had not previously contributed to BSU. That has led to a nearly two-fold increase in the amount of annual scholarship support BSU provides students, BSU said. Before the campaign, which started in 2011, BSU awarded nearly $700,000 in scholarships annually and that amount now totals nearly $1.4 million.