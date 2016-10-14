VIDEO: Hensrud takes the helm (photo gallery)

Elise Bourdeau from the Minnesota State Colleges and Universities Board of Trustees and Steven Rosenstone, board chancellor, hung a medal around Hensrud's neck, symbolizing her assumption of the office.

"I accept a mantle of leadership enwoven with the tireless work of my esteemed predecessors," Hensrud said, flanked by a selection of BSU and Northwest Technical College faculty, students, foundation officials, and Bemidji Mayor Rita Albrecht. "Each one of us—faculty, staff, and you students above all—carry a torch for our highest ideals that we must one day pass on to others."

She outlined a sweeping vision for the university, describing it as a growing and increasingly diverse institution that can be indispensable to the region and, perhaps, the world.

"What is our end goal? What is the thing through which we will make an impact on the world?" Hensrud asked rhetorically. "It is transforming the lives of our students."

A series of speakers emphasized the importance of higher education and the gravity of Hensrud's post. Rosenstone challenged her to provide a "truly excellent" education and to help students cultivate a lifetime of learning and purpose.

"Don't let our institutions stop growing together," said Charity Johnson, vice president of NTC's Student Senate, who delivered a joint address with Kayley Schoonmaker, BSU's Senate president. "Keep us moving forward."

"We are ecstatic to see where you take us next," Schoonmaker said.

A native of Copper City, Mich., Hensrud is a U.S. Army veteran with a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master's degree from the College of St. Scholastica, and a doctorate in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota. She is a first-generation college student.

Before helming the university and technical college, Hensrud was a provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Rosenstone nominated Hensrud for the job from a pool of three semifinalists, and the board of trustees unanimously approved her appointment in April. Hensrud has effectively been the university and technical college's president since July. The inauguration was a formal celebration of her new position.

Hensrud described the job as "one of the greatest honors of my life" and "my greatest responsibility."

The Friday ceremony formally installed Hensrud as the university's 11th president. She takes over for Richard Hanson, who held the post from 2010-2016.