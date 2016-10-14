VenuWorks discovered an unauthorized usage of a company debit card during a routine financial check, the company said in a release. Following the discovery, VenuWorks said company President Steve Peters met with Webb in Bloomington and confirmed the fraudulent activities.

"We discovered the unauthorized usage in Bloomington and we confronted Webb and he admitted what he'd done, that's what we terminated him for," Peters told the Pioneer. "That's where the investigation is, and we're aware for the potential for there to be more problems."

The company is now conducting a review of all financial activity at the Sanford Center. If unauthorized charges are also found in Bemidji, Peters said the city will be reimbursed.

"If we find that there was any inappropriate activity or charges made to the card that were not for the building, we will stand behind that amount and reimburse it 100 percent," Peters said. "That's what we did in Bloomington."

Webb was named executive director of the Sanford Center in late 2012 and held the position until April, when he took on the executive director role of the Bloomington facility.

"Hopefully, in the week after next we'll have a good idea of where we stand," Peters said regarding the investigation at the Sanford Center. "We just really feel bad about this whole thing... We feel bad for the citizens of Bemidji and Bloomington because they trust us to do our job."

VenuWorks, based in Ames, Iowa, manages the Sanford Center through a contract with the city of Bemidji. On an annual basis, Bemidji subsidizes the Sanford Center for hundreds of thousands of dollars, with the amount set at $349,000 for 2016.