Trump, Clinton signs targets of theft, vandalism

Republican Chairman Rich Siegert said a number of signs expressing support for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump—including Siegert's own sign—have been stolen or damaged over the past month.

"It was taken," Siegert said of his Trump sign. "They steal them. They come on private property and sometimes they trash them and destroy them and steal them."

DFL Vice Chair Pam McCrory said about a dozen signs supporting Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton have also disappeared or been damaged. McCrory said a friend of hers reported her sign stolen and later found it in a fire pit.

According to McCrory, theft and vandalism of political yard signs is a matter of course during a presidential election year.

"It's not unusual. It happens every election cycle," McCrory said. "I mean in '08 the Obama signs kept disappearing."

Siegert, however, believes vandalism and theft of signs is more prevalent this year than it was during other elections. Neither party has kept an official tally of the number of damaged signs but both McCrory and Siegert said people frequently visit local party headquarters to pick up new signs.

"People are fired up," Siegert said. "There's a lot of interest in the election this year."

Siegert said depending on how much damage is done, sign owners will report incidents to the police. He was not sure how many police reports have been made.

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin said the police department has not received any reports of damaged signs, though Siegert said Bemidji is not the only city where damage has occurred.

McCrory did not know of any police reports made regarding the damage or theft of Clinton or Democratic signs.

For Siegert, the sign damage is an issue of free speech.

"They're destroying personal property, and this is the freedom of speech that they're censoring," he said. "It's almost like a dictatorship. Somebody says, 'I don't like that sign, go take it down,' well who's making those decisions?"