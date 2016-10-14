Fire Department hosts annual open house, fish fry Saturday

Fire Chief Dave Hoefer said a number of static and interactive displays will be open to the public, including a kitchen trailer that will allow firefighters to replicate a stovetop fire and a sample home that will fill with theatrical smoke.

"We really want to make sure that people understand that fire prevention is really the first step, and key in minimizing the impact of fire on our community," Hoefer said. "Hopefully we're going to be able to impact somebody's life someday and save property."

This year's Fire Prevention Week focused on smoke alarms for the third year in a row. In 2014, area fire departments worked to make sure those who did not have a smoke alarm were able to get one and in 2015 firefighters educated the public on how to test an alarm. This year, fire departments nationwide are encouraging homeowners to replace their smoke alarms if the device is more than 10 years old.

"We're trying to get the word out there that smoke alarms, although they may look like they're functioning normally and the 'beep beep beep' might be working, after (they're) 10 years old the reliability goes down dramatically," Hoefer said.

The fire department's open house is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place at the Bemidji Fire Department's main fire station, located at 318 Fifth St. NW. Representatives from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the Bemidji Police Department will also attend. The open house will be followed by the department's annual walleye fish fry fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

"We really want to make sure we're taking steps to minimize the impact of fires," Hoefer said.

If you go

What: Bemidji Fire Department open house, fish fry

When: Saturday: Open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; fish fry, 5 to 7 p.m.

Where: Main station, 318 Fifth St. NW.