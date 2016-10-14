Crime report for Oct. 13

8:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 8900 block of Violet Court NE.

Suspicious

4:03 p.m. Officers received a report of a human barking in the woods at the 9900 block of Heartland Circle NW. Officers were unable to locate the source of the barking.

8:41 p.m. A 25-year-old male was arrested after officers assisted Red Lake police with a non-band member at the 10200 block of Highway 89 NW.

Weapons Offenses

2:43 p.m. Officers received a report of shots fired near Pleasant Valley Road NW. They were unable to locate the shots.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Thursday:

Assault

3:42 p.m. An officer took a report of an assault on a school bus at the 1900 block of Middle School Drive NW.

Drugs

1:01 p.m. A 32-year-old female was arrested for 5th-degree possession, possession of a legend drug and theft and possession of hypodermic needles at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Warrant

2:30 p.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a felony warrant at the 500 block of America Avenue NW.