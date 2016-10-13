Crime report for Oct. 12

10:56 a.m. A 65-year-old male was arrested at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

12:07 p.m. A 27-year-old female was arrested at the 100 block of Convenience Lane SW.

Warrant

4:34 p.m. A 41-year-old male and a 52-year-old male were arrested for felony warrants after officers responded to a property dispute over a motor vehicle at the intersection of Cardinal Road NW and Blue Mayflower Road NW.

7:55 p.m. A 44-year-old female was arrested for a felony warrant and a domestic abuse no-contact order violation at the 1200 block of Little Norway Avenue SE.

9:31 p.m. An adult female was arrested for an outstanding warrant after officers received a report of a female suspect from a stabbing in Bemidji several days earlier walking on Irvine Avenue NW.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Wednesday:

Assist

1:53 a.m. A 34-year-old female was arrested at the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW.

Burglary

11:37 a.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 500 block of 2nd Street SE.

Fire

7:51 p.m. Officers received a report of a fire at the 400 block of Roosevelt Road SE.

Warrant

2:15 a.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested on an out-of-county warrant after officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at the 1000 block of Anne Street NW.