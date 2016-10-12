Northern Dental finalist for national rural health award

BEMIDJI—Bemidji's Northern Dental Access Center is one of three contenders for an award celebrating rural health initiatives.

The Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust's 2016 National Rural Health Award received more than 100 entries from nonprofits, government agencies and individuals nationwide, the trust said in a release. The three finalists for the award are:

• Northern Dental Access Center. The trust said in its announcement: "Northern Dental Access Center blends cultural competence, community partnership and a circle of patient support services to address health disparities and barriers to oral care. Its mission is to provide a Dental Home to people in need within a large rural impoverished region. The center came to fruition thanks to a seven-year community collaboration of government agencies, educators, nonprofits, and employers to address a growing public health crisis in rural, northwest Minnesota."

• The Avera's eCARE eEmergency program that utilizes video technology to connect rural emergency rooms with trained physicians and nurses in Sioux Falls, S.D.

• The Free Clinic's Bridges to Health, a program serving high-needs individuals through a combination of integrated drop-in medical appointments and proactive care in Hendersonville, N.C.

The award was established in 2013 to help honor groundbreaking rural health improvement work from around the country and spread innovation in addressing health challenges facing rural communities. The entries were reviewed on the ability to address difficult or long standing issues of treatment, the consistency with high-impact work in other rural places and signs of success, the release said.

The winner of the award will receive $25,000 while the two finalists will receive $7,500. The award will be announced Oct. 28 at Campbell University in Buies Creek, N.C. The trust will also work to explore the feasibility of implementing the winning project in North Carolina, the release said.